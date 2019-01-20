Esta mujer estuvo en la industria pornográfica durante 10 años y, cada mes ganaba entre 30.000 y 40.000 dólares (entre 93 y 124 millones de pesos). Aunque en una entrevista con La W le preguntaron qué era más rentable, si el cine para adultos o dedicar su vida a la prédica cristiana, ella evadió la pregunta respondiendo que “el dinero no llena el alma” y lo más importante para ella es su relación con Jesús.
Sobre su cambio de vida, Brittni ha manifestado a varios medios, entre ellos Fox News, que a pesar de que tenía una carrera exitosa en el porno, no se sentía en paz. Para ese entonces, ella se había vuelto adicta a la cocaína y a la heroína, se había contagiado de gonorrea y tenía pensamientos suicidas.
En esos días de descontrol, donde también había alcohol de por medio, Brittni se volvió anoréxica. Esto ocurrió luego de que un director le dijera que estaba demasiado gorda y que debía bajar de peso. En cierto punto, tras dejar de comer, ella alcanzó a pesar 47 kilos, informó Daily Mail.
El medio añadió que ella se sintió “devastada” por eso, sobre todo por que un año antes también la habían dado de alta en un hospital por anorexia.
De acuerdo con el diario inglés, la exactriz porno empezó a cambiar tras hacerle una llamada a su abuela, quien de inmediato la ayudó: ella recogió a Brittni en Los Ángeles y la llevó hasta San Diego, donde empezó a asistir a una iglesia cristiana.
Gracias a esa decisión, la exestrella de cine para adultos finalmente dejó la pornografía (en 2012) y conoció a Richard de la Mora, su actual esposo y líder de la iglesia que ahora ambos dirigen. El hombre, con quien contrajo matrimonio en 2016, dice estar “más que orgulloso” de la transformación de su esposa, concluyó el medio.
A continuación puedes ver fotos de cómo lucía antes Brittni y cómo se ve ahora:
Ahora:
View this post on Instagram
I live for healthy food! Like this delicious fresh squeezed juice. However, there was a time in my life when eating healthy wasn’t apart of my regimen. In fear of gaining weight, I would deprive myself of much needed healthy calories and then out of starvation would binge on the worst types of foods – cookies, ice cream etc. Many years ago, my health was out of control because my emotional state was also out of control. I began to desire taking good care of myself physically when I got right emotionally and spiritually. The three have a way of weaving themselves together. I meet a lot of people who say they can’t control what they eat…. the truth is, you can! We all can. It’s just that somewhere down the line you experienced heartbreak and rejection and somehow food became a comfort for you. If you want to gain control over what you eat, go back to that place of pain and ask God to heal you. External health often starts first internally.
View this post on Instagram
Growing up my circumstances used to dictate my happiness. If I didn’t get what I wanted and if people weren’t pleased with me then I would become unhappy. Can anyone relate? The beautiful thing with age is we mature. We learn that it doesn’t matter if people aren’t pleased, as long as God is then we can still have joy because we don’t live to please people – we live to please God. And hopefully, we all have or will learn that even if we don’t get what we are hoping for, we don’t have to throw our joy away. We can still be happy even if things don’t go our way. Happiness is a mindset and joy comes from knowing that God is on our side and He knows better than we do, so if we don’t receive it then we simply don’t need it. That state of surrender is so rewarding and so good for our emotional and mental well being. Have disappointment caused you to grow weary and unhappy lately? I challenge you to surrender it! How? Simply say, “With or without this, I can still be happy, because God you are more than enough for me.” Speak it until you believe it. And trust that God has great plans for your life. Surrender isn’t always easy but it comes with incredible internal blessings. 📸cred: @cynthiamaselli_com
View this post on Instagram
Someone recently asked me what my “secret” to success and gaining new opportunities is….. I answered, “Prayer and God of course; but I’ve also learned to let go of my own expectations about the way I think things should be and I began saying yes to whatever opportunities various collaborators presented to me.” Friends, when you’re just getting started in business, the more yeses you give, the more opportunities you’ll be given because every opportunity often leads to another opportunity. Just because that opportunity doesn’t look like what you wanted doesn’t mean it’s not the direction you’re supposed to go in, and that’s when prayer becomes necessary. I would have said no to things that God clearly told me to say yes to and vice a versa, but through the power of prayer I was led in a different direction. Never did I think I would become a “purity preacher” or write books on relationships, but guess what? These were the opportunities that were presented to me, I said yes, and I am glad I did. These opportunities have allowed me to reach people that I never would have been able to reach. Seeing people’s lives change right before my very eyes has been one of my greatest blessings. And this all started because I said yes to something that didn’t look like what I had planned for my life. In the wise words of my grandpa, “Sometimes you have to be willing to give up the life you planned in order to live the life you were meant to live.”
