I live for healthy food! Like this delicious fresh squeezed juice. However, there was a time in my life when eating healthy wasn’t apart of my regimen. In fear of gaining weight, I would deprive myself of much needed healthy calories and then out of starvation would binge on the worst types of foods – cookies, ice cream etc. Many years ago, my health was out of control because my emotional state was also out of control. I began to desire taking good care of myself physically when I got right emotionally and spiritually. The three have a way of weaving themselves together. I meet a lot of people who say they can’t control what they eat…. the truth is, you can! We all can. It’s just that somewhere down the line you experienced heartbreak and rejection and somehow food became a comfort for you. If you want to gain control over what you eat, go back to that place of pain and ask God to heal you. External health often starts first internally.