Hood, que dice tener su mejor forma física a pesar de que en su juventud fue un destacado agente especial de supervisión de la Administración de Control de Drogas de la Marina de EE. UU., ahora es un súper atleta, conocido en las competencias de plancha, según publica la cadena CNN.
El exmarine, en 2011, ya había logrado el Guinness Record por estar una hora y 20 minutos en la postura plancha, pero en 2016, cuando quiso quebrar su propia marca, fue vencido por el chino Mao Weidong, quien lo hizo durante 8 horas, 1 minuto y 1 segundo, detalla el mismo medio.
George Hood explicó a esa cadena que entrenó todos los días un promedio de 7 horas durante los 18 meses previos al gran día, 15 de febrero, en que decidió iba a recuperar su título.
“Son 4 o 5 horas al día en la postura de plancha. Luego hago 700 flexiones, 2.000 sentadillas en series de 100, 500 sentadillas. Para la parte superior del cuerpo y los brazos, hago aproximadamente 300 flexiones de brazos al día”, dijo el exmarine a CCN.
El récord femenino de esa práctica es de Dana Glowacka, de Canadá, quien se mantuvo en posición durante 4 horas, 19 minutos y 55 segundos el año pasado, finaliza el medio estadounidense.
REFLECTION Re LP #6: On Saturday, Jan 18, 2020, I executed Long Plank (LP) #6 at 515 Fitness Incorporated, @515fitnessinc a Mental Health Counseling Facility in Plainfield, IL. I finished with a time of 8:05:15 which was the 6th time I've surpassed the current GWR of 8:01:00 since it was set in June 2016. This was the last "long plank" of 6 in a training cycle that has now prepared me for my last official attempt to reclaim the GWR for "the "longest male plank", on February 15, 2020 at the 515 facility. In addition to once again surpassing the current GWR, the effort showed an AHR/MHR of 101 and 120bpm respectively with 2,896 calories, of which 31% were "Fat Cals", expended. For the first time LP#6 revealed a slightly sustained higher heart rate for approximately 2 hours, 57 minutes over the course of the effort, which reflects a slightly more "aerobic" effort. LP#6 was clearly some of the best work put forth by the crew at 515Fitness and their leader, Niki Perry to sustain me for the duration of the effort under conditions that previoulsly were arduous and difficult for me. But the switch was finally flipped w/me and the resulting transformation got all of us to the coveted mark of 8:05:15! The much talked about GWR event on Feb 15h is a joint collaborative effort to raise funds and awareness for the mental health community on behalf of the Braidwood Area Healthy Community Coalition, (BAHCC), https://www.braidwoodcoalition.org/events/gwr-event . This event will not only Break the Plank" but also "Break the Stigma" associated with mental health issues that are so prevalent in many of our neighborhoods and communities. With this training cycle behind me, I begin a very generous taper period to heal physically and emotionally from nearly 10 weeks with 6 long planks of 5:15:00, 6:20:00, 7:31:00, 7:15:00, 5:20:20 and 8:05:15 Thank you to all, near and far, who continue to support my crew and I as we prepare for the Feb 15th event. Training continues. #longestmaleplank #TeamHood #MindsetMatters #plank #georgehood #mentalhealrh
