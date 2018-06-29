BBC Scotland News compartió unas imágenes de la cubierta del lugar en donde se puede ver cómo un líquido negro, “pegasoso” va cayendo por las láminas de esta atracción turística.

Sharon Lyons, vocera del centro, informó a BBC que apenas el clima vuelva a su normalidad se realizarán los respectivos arreglos.

Por otro lado, algunos rieles se han visto doblados levemente por el ardiente clima (algunos se han pintado de blanco para no absorber tanto calor) y se ha informado que los trenes deben bajar su velocidad por esta situación, informa el medio.

Finalmente, pero no menos importante, se han reportado algunas carreteras fundidas y se advierte a conductores tener precaución cuando la temperatura esté muy fuerte porque las vías pueden volverse resbalosas, indica el portal informativo JOE.