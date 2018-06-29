BBC Scotland News compartió unas imágenes de la cubierta del lugar en donde se puede ver cómo un líquido negro, “pegasoso” va cayendo por las láminas de esta atracción turística.
Sharon Lyons, vocera del centro, informó a BBC que apenas el clima vuelva a su normalidad se realizarán los respectivos arreglos.
How hot? So hot the Glasgow Science Centre roof is melting a bit 🔆🔆🔆 https://t.co/TUzm3GJZ1K pic.twitter.com/I5uNLBcnWv
— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) June 28, 2018
Por otro lado, algunos rieles se han visto doblados levemente por el ardiente clima (algunos se han pintado de blanco para no absorber tanto calor) y se ha informado que los trenes deben bajar su velocidad por esta situación, informa el medio.
Video of our team painting rails white at night on #Ayr line outside #Glasgow Central
Painting can reduce rail temp by about 5 degrees C which can help avoid speed restrictions & reduce risk of buckling
We’ve kept video short… otherwise it would be like watching paint dry… pic.twitter.com/DAjhT6LuwK
— NetworkRail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) June 28, 2018
Finalmente, pero no menos importante, se han reportado algunas carreteras fundidas y se advierte a conductores tener precaución cuando la temperatura esté muy fuerte porque las vías pueden volverse resbalosas, indica el portal informativo JOE.
Road Safety Alert: Our gritters are on standby to deal with melting roads in the blazing sunshine. Gritters can be used for hail and in this case shine!
Please be aware and drive carefully. pic.twitter.com/W28Q45FA1K
— Mayo County Council (@MayoCoCo) June 26, 2018
