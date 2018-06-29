BBC Scotland News compartió unas imágenes de la cubierta del lugar en donde se puede ver cómo un líquido negro, “pegasoso” va cayendo por las láminas de esta atracción turística.

Sharon Lyons, vocera del centro, informó a BBC que apenas el clima vuelva a su normalidad se realizarán los respectivos arreglos.

How hot? So hot the Glasgow Science Centre roof is melting a bit 🔆🔆🔆 https://t.co/TUzm3GJZ1K pic.twitter.com/I5uNLBcnWv

Por otro lado, algunos rieles se han visto doblados levemente por el ardiente clima (algunos se han pintado de blanco para no absorber tanto calor) y se ha informado que los trenes deben bajar su velocidad por esta situación, informa el medio.

Video of our team painting rails white at night on #Ayr line outside #Glasgow Central

Painting can reduce rail temp by about 5 degrees C which can help avoid speed restrictions & reduce risk of buckling

We’ve kept video short… otherwise it would be like watching paint dry… pic.twitter.com/DAjhT6LuwK

— NetworkRail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) June 28, 2018