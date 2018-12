View this post on Instagram

Children use donkeys to help them fetch water in the Abs district of Hajjah in #Yemen. Our colleagues from the #UnitedNations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) are building 3,200 transitional shelters in Abs for thousands of people fleeing dire living conditions elsewhere. The shelters are "eco huts," designed and built with the help of displaced Yemenis using traditional construction methods and materials. Last week, UN Secretary-General António Guterres gave encouraging updates on the peace process in Yemen following consultations between Houthi and Yemeni delegations in #Sweden. As part of those talks, a ceasefire in the port city of Hudayda was agreed. Regram: @refugees | 📷: © UNHCR/Rashed Al Dubai