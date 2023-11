We are a shameful, horrible country. Every five years we give newly elected members of parliament, and senators a Sh5 million car grant, fuel those cars every month but we have no money to drill boreholes for our people? We are a begging nation governed by multimillionaires. https://t.co/HpTIdGHq5c

— The People’s Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) November 5, 2023