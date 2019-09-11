Los comentarios en contra de la publicación no se hicieron esperar, como este de Holly Figueroa, activista de corte demócrata, que dice: “Primero que todo, no se trata de usted. En segundo lugar, ¿quién le dijo (a Melania) que lucir este tipo de bordado sobre su abrigo era una buena idea para el 11 de septiembre?:

Otro trino le refriega a Trump sus ataques a inmigrantes, mujeres y minorías:

Otro Usuario de la red social le recuerda a Trump las mentiras que ha dicho sobre el 11 de septiembre, como que Trump estuvo en ‘ground zero’ días después de la tragedia:

Torres

Artículo relacionado

Enfermedad de sobrevivientes, el triste legado del 11 de septiembre, 18 años después

Este usuario le ‘saca a bailar’ a Trump su política respecto de la venta de armas de fuego: