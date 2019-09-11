Los comentarios en contra de la publicación no se hicieron esperar, como este de Holly Figueroa, activista de corte demócrata, que dice: “Primero que todo, no se trata de usted. En segundo lugar, ¿quién le dijo (a Melania) que lucir este tipo de bordado sobre su abrigo era una buena idea para el 11 de septiembre?:

Otro trino le refriega a Trump sus ataques a inmigrantes, mujeres y minorías:

You’re absolutely right. We’ll never forget how you attacked and demonized immigrants, the press, minorities, gays, Democrats, women, and anyone who opposed you. We’ll never forget how you lie and take things out of context to bully and intimidate people. #DumpTrump2020

Otro Usuario de la red social le recuerda a Trump las mentiras que ha dicho sobre el 11 de septiembre, como que Trump estuvo en ‘ground zero’ días después de la tragedia:

FOOTNOTE: Many people in New York City know Trump’s false 9/11 stories: 1. Falsely claimed he went down to the twin towers to rescue survivors. 2. Falsely claimed he donated $10K to a survivor’s fund, but he actually received a $150K aid grant for 9/11. He is a con man. THINK! pic.twitter.com/QSngnisxc6

Este usuario le ‘saca a bailar’ a Trump su política respecto de la venta de armas de fuego:

Broward schools put this MONSTER in class with my beautiful daughter.

They knew exactly what he was. They gave him a gun.

PARENTS: Do you know what’s really happening in your kid’s school?

I didn’t. You don’t get that excuse

My book is out. Read ithttps://t.co/DWRJK8lk8Z

— Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) September 9, 2019