El anuncio lo hizo la sueca de 17 años en sus cuentas de Twitter e Instagram, donde reveló que lleva dos semanas aislada en un apartamento que le prestaron, pues comenzó a tener síntomas de coronavirus apenas llegó de una gira por Europa central.
La activista, que advierte que no se hizo prueba de COVID-19, asegura que llegó a esa conclusión porque su padre también enfermó, con síntomas similares, y debido a que estuvo en Alemania y otros países seriamente afectados por el virus, como Bélgica, a donde fue con su padre.
Thunberg opina que algo que hace al coronavirus más peligroso es que mucha gente joven, como ella, casi ni lo siente, o lo puede confundir con un resfriado, ya que a ella le dio tos seca y algo de debilidad, pero que la sensación no era más fuerte que una gripa común.
La sueca dijo que se había aislado en un apartamento para proteger a su madre y su hermanita, aunque no mencionó si se aisló junto con su padre o si está sola. También dio un parte de tranquilidad, pues dijo que lo peor ya había pasado y que ya estaba saliendo
Esta es la publicación de Thunberg en Instagram:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
Comentarios