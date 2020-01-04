Sin embargo, en redes sociales se conocieron imágenes de una columna de humo negro que se eleva en inmediaciones del lugar que es compartido por militares kenianas.

El sitio de noticias RT agregó que los atacantes pertenecen al grupo islamista somalí Al Shabaab sin que exista confirmación oficial del ataque, ni de los presuntos autores.

“Hubo un ataque y fueron repelidos”, dijo a la AFP el comisario de Lamu Irungu Macharia al referirse al ataque reivindicado por los shebab.

Noticia en desarrollo….