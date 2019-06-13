View this post on Instagram

So tomorrow is the 4th season of the @be_well_collective and I’m so excited to announce we have official endorsement from the @britishfashioncouncil 🙌 All is ready for the big storm tomorrow and I’m off to do some of my own self care before I arrive @claridgeshotel before the sun rises tomorrow to prepare for all the London modeling agencies to unit under one roof for an informative morning of some very influential and expert speakers. So excited to share with you all tomorrow the new menus which have been created, you are in for a TREAT!! Over and out Sunday ✊ #bewellcollective #lfw19 photo @moeez