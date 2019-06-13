Según explicó el diario británico Express, cuando Harry empezaba su relación con Meghan él frecuentaba a la bella mujer, con quien empezó lo que pudo ser un romance, pero que no llegó a buen término después de que él conociera a la exactriz.

En el libro ‘Conversations with the Prince’, escrito por Angela Levin, que fue citado por el portal, se asegura que él conoció a la modelo en una fiesta, consiguió su número y luego le dejó muchos mensajes, pero tiempo después él se fue para África y ahí se acabó el coqueteo.

Además, parece que la atracción no prosperó porque ella llevaba una vida muy sana, y esta estaba muy lejana de Harry, quien se encontraba en una época en la que disfrutaba de las fiestas y todo lo que ellas traían, y aparentemente él no planeaba comprometerse.

Sarah es reconocida por ser imagen de marcas como Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana y Ralph Lauren, tiene 29 años y es muy reconocida en Reino Unido. Actualmente la mujer es nutricionista y trabaja para una clínica de Londres.

Estas son algunas fotos de la modelo:

Tonight I’m very excited to be hosting a dinner party for @maddersonlondon. As well as shooting their campaigns for a while now and fallen in love 💕with the founders @saramadderson78 and @helenlhughes. I have designed a nutritional and seasonal menu which you’ll see tonight by tuning into my stories or following the # #SarahAnnMacklinNutrition #MyMaddersonMoment 🍏🍽💃🏻 Alongside lots of beautiful women, what more from an evening could you need?! Also the very talent @carolinetaylorillustration has hand painted some pumpkins in a very dedicated fashion….all will be revealed later 🎃 Also @jamesgalvinhair helped by giving me the most beautiful locks and best conversation ever beforehand ♥️

