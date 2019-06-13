Según explicó el diario británico Express, cuando Harry empezaba su relación con Meghan él frecuentaba a la bella mujer, con quien empezó lo que pudo ser un romance, pero que no llegó a buen término después de que él conociera a la exactriz.
En el libro ‘Conversations with the Prince’, escrito por Angela Levin, que fue citado por el portal, se asegura que él conoció a la modelo en una fiesta, consiguió su número y luego le dejó muchos mensajes, pero tiempo después él se fue para África y ahí se acabó el coqueteo.
Además, parece que la atracción no prosperó porque ella llevaba una vida muy sana, y esta estaba muy lejana de Harry, quien se encontraba en una época en la que disfrutaba de las fiestas y todo lo que ellas traían, y aparentemente él no planeaba comprometerse.
Sarah es reconocida por ser imagen de marcas como Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana y Ralph Lauren, tiene 29 años y es muy reconocida en Reino Unido. Actualmente la mujer es nutricionista y trabaja para una clínica de Londres.
Estas son algunas fotos de la modelo:
View this post on Instagram
So tomorrow is the 4th season of the @be_well_collective and I’m so excited to announce we have official endorsement from the @britishfashioncouncil 🙌 All is ready for the big storm tomorrow and I’m off to do some of my own self care before I arrive @claridgeshotel before the sun rises tomorrow to prepare for all the London modeling agencies to unit under one roof for an informative morning of some very influential and expert speakers. So excited to share with you all tomorrow the new menus which have been created, you are in for a TREAT!! Over and out Sunday ✊ #bewellcollective #lfw19 photo @moeez
View this post on Instagram
🇺🇸What an epic few days that was NYC, meeting the legend Ralph Lauren himself and showing him these pictures which were shot at his house was very magical 🇺🇸 * It’s not often someone walks into a room and everybody stops. Ralph’s presence is like no one else’s I’ve ever encountered, and meeting all his family you can see that the his empire he had built is entwined throughout every part of his life, with even his family playing an incredibly large role. * 📸 This shot was captured at Ralph’s boat house, something now on my bucket list to have. (Completely reasonable no?! 🤷♀️) #RalphLauren #RakeMagazine #Fashion #Photoshoot #NewShots
View this post on Instagram
ITS FRIDAY AND I GO ON HOLIDAYYYYYYYYY TOMORROW!!! 🌈🧚♀️☀️ Finally going to join my whole family after a week – and what a week it’s been. Be prepared for lots of Mickey Mouse and super size American portions! Disney world 🌎 give me your fastest ride ASAP! 🎢 #Disney #Holidays #MacklinsAboard #Friyay
View this post on Instagram
Tonight I’m very excited to be hosting a dinner party for @maddersonlondon. As well as shooting their campaigns for a while now and fallen in love 💕with the founders @saramadderson78 and @helenlhughes. I have designed a nutritional and seasonal menu which you’ll see tonight by tuning into my stories or following the # #SarahAnnMacklinNutrition #MyMaddersonMoment 🍏🍽💃🏻 Alongside lots of beautiful women, what more from an evening could you need?! Also the very talent @carolinetaylorillustration has hand painted some pumpkins in a very dedicated fashion….all will be revealed later 🎃 Also @jamesgalvinhair helped by giving me the most beautiful locks and best conversation ever beforehand ♥️
View this post on Instagram
Yeah Monday I see you! Didn’t see what was written on the mug when this photo was taken however 👀 but applies to weekends ending. ALTHOUGH…pretty happy about my Monday 🙌 And after today this will apply even less! * I’m off to the Royal Society of Medicine @roysocmed for a Continual Professional Development course about ⏱ chrononutrition⏱. This looks at our circadian mealtimes and metabolic disorders all regarding nutrition. I’ll update my stories for all of you who are interested or, a constant traveller like me 🙋🏼♀️✈️🚄 #chrononutrition #foreverlearning #travel #jetlag #sleep #monday photo @moeez
