View this post on Instagram

Hey hey! Sleepy face here! ☀️ Super excited to let you guys know I will be hosting this year’s @latingrammys alongside @roselyn_sanchez and @pazvegaofficial This year we’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Latin Grammy Awards The show takes place at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on November 14 It will air live on @Univision in the U.S. and 80 countries around the world. @latingrammys #20añosdeexcelencia #LatinGrammy