La segunda hija de la ‘momager’ más famosa del mundo no escatimó para darle a su progenitora, sus hermanas y algunas amigas íntimas de la homenajeada una jornada inolvidable.
Para ese propósito, Kim envió invitaciones con indicaciones para reunirse en una locación que, sin embargo, sería solo la primera parada y en donde conocerían realmente hacia dónde se dirigían.
“Después les di la verdadera invitación y una vez todos leyeron la dirección a la que íbamos, el salón se llenó de lágrimas”, escribió Kim al lado de un carrusel que publicó en su cuenta de Instagram, en donde publicó una foto y un video del emotivo momento que vivieron su madre y compañía.
Today we celebrate my mom. Anyone that knows her, knows how sentimental she is. For her birthday I planned a small lunch, with just her kids and her closest friends of 40 + years. I sent out invites with a location where we all met. When everyone arrived, I told them I had a surprise and this wasn’t where we would be eating. I then gave everyone the REAL invitation and once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room. I rented our childhood home. All of our memories live here especially with our dad. It’s where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are. Growing up, the home had the most ridiculous wallpaper and kitchen set! I remade all of our table settings, decor out of the same fabric and print as the wallpaper. We had lunch at the home as if it hadn’t changed and we cried the entire time. When we walked out to get our cars to drive there, I had another surprise! I had rented every car my parents ever owned. I had some waiting outside so we could drive them to the house and the rest were lined up in the driveway of the house exactly how my parents used to have them parked. I even remade the exact license plates. (Yes my mom had a 2 DIE 4 license plate!) We drove to the home in these cars and relived our childhood! This was the best day ever. I am so proud I was able to keep such a meaningful surprise a secret from my mom and sisters for weeks! This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad’s presence enjoying this day with us! I kept it together and didn’t cry the entire lunch even though I cried during the entire planning process. But at the end I went into my old bathroom, closed the door and cried so hard.
“Alquilé nuestra casa de infancia. Todos nuestros recuerdos vive ahí, especialmente con nuestro padre. Es donde cada niño Kardashian nació y se hizo lo que es hoy”, añadió la celebridad, antes de contar que también mandó a pintar el lugar como estaba en esa época y alquiló los mismos modelos de carros que tenían sus padres hace varios años y hasta hizo una emblemática placa que tuvo su madre: ‘2 DIE 4’ (‘para morirse’).
La celebración del clan Kardashian y sus amigas continuó con almuerzo y torta, y resultó ser una de las mejores sorpresas que jamás recibió Kris, como se puede notar en el mencionado video que compartió Kim, quien aunque aguantó las lágrimas delante de todo el mundo, confesó que al final “fui a mi viejo baño, cerré la puerta y lloré muy fuerte”.
A continuación, algunas imágenes del festín, que compartió Kylie Jenner, la última hija de Kris, en sus historias de Instagram.
