Por el momento, la cuenta instagram de los Duques de Sussex solo muestra, desde su inauguración el martes, el monograma real con sus nombres dentro de un carrusel de 10 imágenes y otra publicación con fotos de la visita de Harry al YMCA England & Wales, pero ya tiene 3 millones de seguidores.
Today The Duke of Sussex met with families, children and young adults at @Ymcaenglandandwales in South Ealing as a continuation of his dedicated work in the mental health space. “There continues to be huge progress in smashing the stigma that surrounds mental health, but let’s keep normalising the conversation. Let’s keep reminding each other that it’s okay to not be okay, and to listen to each other. After all, how we think determines how we act, how we feel, and how we treat ourselves and those around us.” -The Duke of Sussex It takes courage, strength and honesty, but talking through your mental health issues often becomes the key to dealing with them. Just like physical exercise, which we all know is good for us; we have to care for our minds as much as we do for our bodies. 1 in 4 people will experience a mental health problem at some point in their lives. It is a part of all of us. Have an unashamed conversation on how you feel, be empowered to share your story and you will see you are not alone. For more information visit @heads_together. 📷Royal Communications / PA
“Esperamos compartir el trabajo que nos estimula, las causas que apoyamos, anuncios importantes y la oportunidad de llamar la atención sobre temas clave” indicó la pareja en su primera publicación, que cosechó rápidamente 960.000 seguidores.
La pareja espera su primer bebé en las próximas semanas.
Hasta ahora el récord de rapidez en conseguir seguidores en Instagram lo tenía el cantante pop surcoreano Kang Daniel, que logró un millón en 11 horas y 36 minutos.
