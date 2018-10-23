Todo ocurrió mientras Paul se retiraba de la cancha hacia el camerino: el cantante, fanático de los Lakers, le gritó “púdrete”, luego le hizo ‘pistola’ con la mano e intentó golpearlo.

En ese momento, personal de seguridad se acercó al cantante para contenerlo. De acuerdo con el portal TMZ, que divulgó la escena, no hay claridad sobre si expulsaron o no al artista, pues varios asistentes lo vieron sentado en su silla poco después del incidente.

