“El suicidio de mi amigo Rick Genest, ‘Zombie Boy’, es más que devastador”, escribió Gaga en un trino.

Después, la cantante agregó en esa y otras publicaciones frases donde reflexionó y pidió unión para combatir los problemas mentales.

“Tenemos que trabajar más duro para cambiar la cultura, poner la salud mental en primer plano y borrar el estigma de que no podemos hablar de esto. Si estás sufriendo, llama a un amigo o un familiar hoy mismo. Debemos salvarnos unos a otros”, dice una de las peticiones de la artista.

De los tres trinos en los que Gaga se refirió al tema, dos están acompañados de fotos de ella con ‘Zombie boy’, de 32 años, recordado no solo por su apariencia física y tatuajes, sino porque fue uno de los que acompañó a la cantante en el video de su canción ‘Born This Way’.

