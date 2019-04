View this post on Instagram

This almost feels unreal, I’ve been pinching myself all morning! Since the moment I entered the modeling world my goal was to work with Victoria’s Secret. Today I am proud to announce I am… (drumroll please) THE NEWEST ANGEL!!! I can’t even express how grateful I am to all of my family, friends, and fans for your constant support and belief in me. You guys have been the biggest force behind my journey. I’m so excited for this next chapter in my life and in my career. Thank you Ed Razek, Monica Mitro, John Pfeifer, Sophia Neophitou, and Michelle Priano for welcoming me with open arms to this incredible family. I love you all 😁😁❤️