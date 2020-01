View this post on Instagram

Never in a million years I thought I would decide to be involved in any physical competition of any kind but what started as a “challenge” ended up being one of the most amazing yet difficult things I’ve ever done in my life. I wanted to give up many times but this to me is proof that if you have a goal in mind, do something everyday to get closer to it, be persistent and dedicated, you can achieve anything you set your mind to. ⁣ ⁣ Today I can proudly say that with only 7 weeks to prepare, I placed 3rd and 2nd place in the two categories I competed in. I’ve never felt better in my life inside and out with these results and I only hope this is just the beginning of many great things to come!⁣ ⁣ Thank you to my coach Rick @otmfitness for sharing all his knowledge with me and for pushing me so hard to become better everyday. ❤️ ⁣ #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fit #fitgirls #nga #gymmotivation #happiness