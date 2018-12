View this post on Instagram

Queen @beyonce performed in Bespoke Esteban Cortazar at the Global Citizen Festival in South Africa commemorating 100 years of Nelson Mandela. The dress was hand embroidered with thousands of African beads and was inspired by the Dinka African corsets and the Afro-Colombian craftsmanship. Thank you darling @lejenke for always thinking of us and including me in this special dream project that I will never forget. Thank you beautiful @zerinaakers and your amazing team for your ongoing support and entrusting me to do this! WE DID IT!! I could have never done it with out my incredible team who worked day and night to make this happen. @glblctzn #nelsonmandela #beyonce #estebancortazar