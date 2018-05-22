“Estaba ubicado en el techo de la entrada George IV del Castillo de Windsor, y pasaron directamente debajo de mí durante la procesión del carruaje”, escribió en Twitter Yui Mok, fotógrafo del equipo de Press Association.

Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle
Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle

El profesional agregó en su cuenta de Twitter un agradecimiento al equipo de escritorio “que recorta y ordena las imágenes en bruto que les enviamos directamente desde nuestras cámaras en grandes trabajos como este, antes de que se envíen al resto del mundo. Tienden a ser olvidados, mientras que los fotógrafos acaparan toda la gloria.”

Aunque algunos creyeron que la foto del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle había sido tomada con un dron, el fotógrafo dijo, según Independent, que ese tipo de artefactos jamás habrían sido permitidos el día de la boda.