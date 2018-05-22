“Estaba ubicado en el techo de la entrada George IV del Castillo de Windsor, y pasaron directamente debajo de mí durante la procesión del carruaje”, escribió en Twitter Yui Mok, fotógrafo del equipo de Press Association.

Thanks, glad you like the photo. It was taken by myself, and I’m a staff photographer for @PA based in the UK. I was positioned on the roof of George IV Gateway of Windsor Castle, and they passed directly beneath me during their carriage procession. https://t.co/hkzViNhSbb

El profesional agregó en su cuenta de Twitter un agradecimiento al equipo de escritorio “que recorta y ordena las imágenes en bruto que les enviamos directamente desde nuestras cámaras en grandes trabajos como este, antes de que se envíen al resto del mundo. Tienden a ser olvidados, mientras que los fotógrafos acaparan toda la gloria.”

I should also add a big thanks to the @PA picture desk, who crop and tidy up the raw images that we send to them directly from our cameras on big jobs like this, before they are issued to the wider world. They tend to be unsung, whilst photographers end up grabbing all the glory.

— Yui Mok (@YuiMok) May 19, 2018