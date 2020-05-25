La mujer celebró con una sensual foto la reapertura de las playas de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, luego de las medidas preventivas para evitar la expansión del coronavirus.

Pero esta no es su primera publicación en traje baño, ya que en otras oportunidades se ha dejado ver ligera de ropa, imágenes con miles de ‘likes’ y de piropos de sus seguidores.

Lucha libre de la WWE

García, a los 53 años de edad, exhibe un cuerpo escultural que muchas damas podrían envidiar.

Acá, sus mejores fotos y un video de su paso por la WWE:

Fitness has always been an important part of my life because of the way it makes me feel! It not only gives me energy but also confidence to attack what the day brings. That is why when the gyms closed, I was immediately scared what that would mean for my mental & physical state. Luckily @rpstrength showed up in a big way! They quickly made the pivot to bring “at home” workouts so I knew how to still get a great workout from home and even share them on my IG Live’s! 🙌🏼 . It’s easy to use what we are going through as an excuse to let yourself go but in the end it only hurts YOU! Let RP Strength give you the tools you need to not only get through but be better on the other side! 💪🏼 . With the beaches being something that is finally opening, let now be “The Time”! ⏰ . For HUGE discounts on the templates, diet plans, trainers & more go to RPStrength.com and make sure to use promo code: Lilian20 for 20% off! 👊🏼 . Join me now! You are WORTH it!!! 🌟 . . #rpstrength #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney #fitnessateveryage #fitnessatanyage #yougotthis #tbt #fitnessmatters #mentalhealthawareness

