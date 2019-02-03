Lo que hasta el momento no se ha dicho es si los cuerpos  están en el avión, el cual no ha sido extraído.

Las autoridades de la isla de Guernsey estuvieron al frente del operativo y fueron las que hicieron el hallazgo gracias a un barco de búsqueda que recorría el área.

La información fue confirmada por el periodista argentino Christian Martin, encargado de hacer el reporte mediante su cuenta de Instagram.

En video, el informe de Martin:

Los familiares de las víctimas ya fueron notificados, según lo publicó en Twitter el investigador David Mearns: