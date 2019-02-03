Lo que hasta el momento no se ha dicho es si los cuerpos están en el avión, el cual no ha sido extraído.

Las autoridades de la isla de Guernsey estuvieron al frente del operativo y fueron las que hicieron el hallazgo gracias a un barco de búsqueda que recorría el área.

La información fue confirmada por el periodista argentino Christian Martin, encargado de hacer el reporte mediante su cuenta de Instagram.

En video, el informe de Martin:

Los familiares de las víctimas ya fueron notificados, según lo publicó en Twitter el investigador David Mearns:

The families of Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson have been notified by Police. The AAIB will be making a statement tomorrow. Tonight our sole thoughts are with the families and friends of Emiliano and David. #EmilianoSalas #NoDejenDeBuscarAEmilianoSala

Wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning by the FPV MORVEN. As agreed with the AAIB they moved the GEO OCEAN III over the position we provided them to visually identify the plane by ROV. #EmilianoSala

— David Mearns (@davidlmearns) February 3, 2019