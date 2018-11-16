Al compartimento se accedía si se retiraba una papelera de piso a techo, donde en el rincón de un espacio de unos 3 por 3 metros se hallaba la ofrenda, destaca BuzzFeed.

Este es el video que hicieron las personas que descubrieron el escondite:

Hole in a school bathroom that leads to a cavernous shrine to Danny devito pic.twitter.com/Xsdg22IxzL

Aquí se aprecia la respuesta del actor, en la que se siente honrado de que le tengan un altar en su nombre y les pide a sus ‘seguidores’ que reciclen y no contaminen los océanos:

Your shrine honors me. My heart is filled with love and garbage.Tomorrow, as you may know, is my name day. Do something that makes you feel good. Above all be kind to each other. Pick up trash, recycle, and be aware of plastics in the ocean. https://t.co/UER6uZY886

Y esta es la entrada secreta:

the best thing about my school is the danny devito shrine hidden behind the paper towel dispenser in one of the bathrooms pic.twitter.com/3jFe0V9eK6

