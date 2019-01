View this post on Instagram

Now, we know it's a little over a month away, but we know you like to be organised! For those that don’t quite require revenge, there’s another way to make you feel better about getting back at your ex this Valentine’s Day. The HCC is offering the chance to name a cockroach in honor of your, or your friend's worthless ex-“someone” on this special holiday of love. We are highlighting these creatures through our ‘name a cockroach programme’ (we think adopt is a little too strong, after all – you probably don't want to adopt your ex) to raise money for our projects at the zoo. So, head on over to https://www.hemsleyconservationcentre.com/valentinescockroach #cockroach #hemsleyconservationcentre #valentinescockroach