Este fue el trino que Meade publicó, recogido por Medio Tiempo:

Quien haya estado, visto o leído sobre Norte Dame hoy siente un vacío y una tristeza terrible. — José Antonio Meade🇲🇽 (@JoseAMeadeK) April 15, 2019

Como es natural, las burlas no se hicieron esperar:

Es que Norte Dame está acá en Tijuana 😉 — Mesera de Sanborns (@el_memz) April 16, 2019

Y luego, varios usuarios siguieron trinando y referiéndose a #NorteDame, en inglés y español, lo que evidencia que el ‘hashtag’ con el error de digitación se volvió tendencia en Twitter, aunque no enteramente ‘por culpa’ del político mexicano:

The Eiffel Tower before starting the fire at Norte Dame pic.twitter.com/O2YSAcn9SC — joel (@babajush) April 15, 2019

#NativeTwitter watching that norte dame cathedral burn pic.twitter.com/WEfHHZ1VWt — native american heaux (@srawaityai) April 16, 2019

It’s so sad that she will never get a chance to make a delivery to #NorteDame #Pairs pic.twitter.com/M5MN9OIqd8 — Neo1900千九 (@neo1900art) April 15, 2019

There goes hundreds of years of history. Fire engulfed the Norte Dame Cathedral in Paris pic.twitter.com/UY3Y6fKJQ9 — 🔱DRIAN BAUTISTA 🔱 (@Drian_Bautista) April 16, 2019