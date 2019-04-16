Este fue el trino que Meade publicó, recogido por Medio Tiempo:
Quien haya estado, visto o leído sobre Norte Dame hoy siente un vacío y una tristeza terrible.
— José Antonio Meade🇲🇽 (@JoseAMeadeK) April 15, 2019
Como es natural, las burlas no se hicieron esperar:
Es que Norte Dame está acá en Tijuana 😉
— Mesera de Sanborns (@el_memz) April 16, 2019
Y luego, varios usuarios siguieron trinando y referiéndose a #NorteDame, en inglés y español, lo que evidencia que el ‘hashtag’ con el error de digitación se volvió tendencia en Twitter, aunque no enteramente ‘por culpa’ del político mexicano:
#nortedame prayers 💙 pic.twitter.com/SYghcJCZVB
— Luna (@AshaleMarie) April 15, 2019
Sad but beautiful song, Tears while listening and watching. #NorteDame #NotreDamedeParis pic.twitter.com/97H06UcxC6
— Silvana (@CERVMAGAAnaS) April 16, 2019
The Eiffel Tower before starting the fire at Norte Dame pic.twitter.com/O2YSAcn9SC
— joel (@babajush) April 15, 2019
#NativeTwitter watching that norte dame cathedral burn pic.twitter.com/WEfHHZ1VWt
— native american heaux (@srawaityai) April 16, 2019
It’s so sad that she will never get a chance to make a delivery to #NorteDame #Pairs pic.twitter.com/M5MN9OIqd8
— Neo1900千九 (@neo1900art) April 15, 2019
There goes hundreds of years of history. Fire engulfed the Norte Dame Cathedral in Paris pic.twitter.com/UY3Y6fKJQ9
— 🔱DRIAN BAUTISTA 🔱 (@Drian_Bautista) April 16, 2019
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris ( Our Lady Of Paris) has stood for 8 hundred years, took 200 years to built and endured the violence of many wars. It has captivated the world with its architectural beauty and extensive history. #NorteDame pic.twitter.com/Bi1V1VLMd0
— Atiq Raja (@AtiqRaja1) April 16, 2019
