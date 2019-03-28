La mujer, de 40 años, grababa un tutorial para que sus seguidores pudieran hacer esa misma posición, pero poco después empezó a ver borroso y perdió el control de uno de sus brazos, informó Fox News.
Rebecca aseguró al medio que si bien lo anterior “solo duró 5 minutos”, luego comenzó a sentir un fuerte dolor de cabeza. Según una publicación que hizo en Instagram, ella fue al hospital 3 días después de su accidente. Esto lo hizo al ver que su ojo derecho se veía “extraño” y que sus pupilas tenían tamaños diferentes.
Yep, well. This was me 1 year ago. Well, 1 year & 3 days ago. Because it took 3 days for my right eye to droop for me to go to the emergency room. It wasn’t losing my peripheral vision or seeing wavy lines or a black curtain close over my sight. Or the dizziness or almost passing out. Not the massive headaches, face or neck pain. Not my left arm not working. Not the very loud & clear sound of a pop & gurgling in my ear & brain. But 3 days later, after all of that happened, my right eye looked weird & I went to the emergency room where I stayed a week in the intensive neurological care unit. That’s where I found out I had torn my carotid artery & had a stroke & developed an aneurism. It took 3 days for me to go, because the last thing a 39yo, fit, nonsmoker, clean eating, stress free, happy girl thinks, is that she could be having a stroke. But I did. I tore my carotid artery by hyperextending my neck during hollowback handstands. A pose I’ve done a gazillion times before. It’s rare but it happens. (Google “carotid artery dissection & yoga”) For the first 3 months I was basically just breathing. I slept a lot. A lot, a lot. I only got out of bed to use the bathroom. I lost 20 lbs. My brain felt like it was put in a vice grip that had nails all around it. It was miserable. It wasn’t until around 6 months later that I started to feel somewhat more human again. In the beginning, the anxiety was terrible. I couldn’t go more than a few moments without worrying another stroke was going to happen or that my aneurysm would burst. Death was something I worried about constantly. Today I am doing much better. I have a headache and face pain from the nerve damage everyday. I regained my arm but it feels like a very low voltage of electricity is constantly going through it. My vision honestly SUCKS. My right eye, better than it was, is still noticeably different to me. This is something that I obviously still think about every day, but I am no longer consumed with anxiety or the thought of death being over my shoulder with every second. I know how lucky I am. I know how much differently this could have been. I am obsessively grateful. 1 year. 1 year. I am so very blessed.
Tras revisarla, el médico le dijo que había sufrido un derrame cerebral. La mujer indicó a la cadena de noticias que en ese momento ella y su esposo se rieron, incrédulos de lo que decía el doctor:
“Pensamos que estaba bromeando. No había forma de que alguien de mi edad y con mi salud pudiera tedner un derrame cerebral, pero él respondió a nuestra risa con un silencio solemne, y su rostro lo dijo todo”.
De acuerdo con el medio citado, un examen especializado reveló que Rebbeca se había desgarrado la arteria carótida derecha y que un coágulo de sangre llegó a su cerebro, de ahí que sufriera el derrame cerebral.
Aunque Rebecca pasó varias semanas en cama, evitando la luz y con un dolor de cabeza constante, tan pronto pudo, ella volvió a practicar yoga. Fox News señaló que la mujer comenzó con una postura de flor de loto “para enfocarse en la respiración”.
El accidente de la mujer ocurrió en octubre de 2017, pero hasta hace poco se viralizó la historia. Desde aquel entonces, ella no ha parado de hacer yoga, a pesar de que aún sufre fuertes dolores de cabeza.
A continuación puedes ver la complicada pose con la que Rebecca sufrió el derrame y, en seguida, fotos de ella haciendo yoga:
Backbends are what’s up next for day 6 of #YogiKeepItReal 💗 I choose king pigeon. Can you believe that I used to be able to put both of my hands in flipped grip position and easily touch my head and my forehead with my feet at one point in time? UGH! I just love this pose so much! I feel that in its full expression it’s just so beautiful! I practiced it every day and it came so easily for me. And then October 7 happened and I had a stroke. Although I’ve recovered nearly 100% I still have an aneurysm at the base of my brain stem. Needless to say, moving my neck in any kind of extreme way would not be a good idea. 🤷♀️ So, I modify. Here I am using my @everstretch strap which is such a huge help. I admit, it breaks my heart not to be able to do this pose again out of the very real risk of rupturing the aneurysm, but how lucky am I to even be here today? I’ll take it. 😊💕 Please be sure to check in with my gorgeous cohosts to see their take on today’s pose! 🌿 I am wearing all @liquidoactive My mat is by @yoggys_yogamats . Show us the poses that inspire your practice and that challenge you. . We keep it up to you, if you like to show us your current work in progress pose (for example splits for day 3 if you have tight hipflexors) or if you choose a pose that helps you work towards your target pose (could be low lunge or lizard pose for this example). . 💜 Hosts: @belleyoga.tokyo @rebeccahleigh @aerial_delights @yogawesermarsch . 🎁 Sponsors: @liquidoactive @yoggys_yogamats @everstretch @yogabody @yogisurprise @bekindfolk @yogahero . . 🎁 Here are the RULES to be eligible for a fantastic PRIZE 🎁 ✨ Like and repost this flyer in your feed, tag 3 or more friends to play along ✨ Follow all hosts and sponsors ✨ Use #YogiKeepItReal in every post ✨ Tag or mention us daily so we can see you ✨ Make sure your account is set to public ✨ Have fun! . Line up of categories to choose your individual target pose or to get inspired by your hosts and other participants: . ⚡️1️⃣ Shoulders ⚡️2️⃣ Legs ⚡️3️⃣ Hips ⚡️4️⃣ Balance ⚡️5️⃣ Twists ⚡️6️⃣ Core ⚡️7️⃣ Backbend 8️⃣ Yogi‘s choice . @loveyoga4life @challengethyyoga @quantumyoga @yogachallengeworld @myyogachallenges . #backbend
It’s our last day together for #springsidelines! Today is totally up to you so do whatever feels right for YOU! I am doing a funky little side crow! A HUGE thank you to my magical and beautiful soul sisters and cohosts for being part of this challenge and also to our generous sponsors for being so amazing! And the biggest thank you to all of YOU for bringing so much creativity, grace and STRENGTH into this challenge!!! 🙏🏼 Please be sure to check in with my gorgeous cohosts to see their take on today’s pose! 🌿 I am wearing all @liquidoactive and my mat is by @gocleveryoga . Join Rebecca, Issy, Faith and Molly as we strengthen and lengthen in #SpringSideLines starting March 8th to 15th. Hosts: @rebeccahleigh @asanaandoils @molly_pooler_yoga @faithfoxmama . Sponsors: @merubeads @gocleveryoga @liquidoactive @insideoutsideoutsidein . Our side stretches: 🌿1. Standing side crescent ☀️2. Seated side stretch 🌈3. Revolved head to knee pose ⛩4. Gate pose 🤺5. Skandasana 🔥6. Side plank 🙏🏼7. Yogis choice . TO JOIN US 1⃣ Follow all hosts and Sponsors 2⃣ Share this Flyer, tag a few friends to join 3⃣ Post your daily pose with the Hashtag #SpringSideLines tagging and/or mentioning all Hosts and Sponsors so we can see your Posts (have your account on public so we can see you) 4⃣ Reach out to your fellow participants in the gallery and uplift them with likes and comments❣ 5️⃣ Please put your country of residence in your profile to help hosts allocate prizes fairly . #armbalance
Welcome to day 3 #springsidelines! Today we are doing revolved head to knee pose. I love this one – it just feels so good and I love that there is the ability to do this pose pretty deeply without putting any stress on the neck! Please be sure to check in with my gorgeous cohosts to see their take on today’s pose! 🌿 I am wearing all @liquidoactive and my mat is by @gocleveryoga . Join Rebecca, Issy, Faith and Molly as we strengthen and lengthen in #SpringSideLines starting March 8th to 15th. Hosts: @rebeccahleigh @asanaandoils @molly_pooler_yoga @faithfoxmama . Sponsors: @merubeads @gocleveryoga @liquidoactive @insideoutsideoutsidein . Our side stretches: 🌿1. Standing side crescent ☀️2. Seated side stretch 🌈3. Revolved head to knee pose 4. Gate pose 5. Skandasana 6. Side plank 7. Yogis choice . TO JOIN US 1⃣ Follow all hosts and Sponsors 2⃣ Share this Flyer, tag a few friends to join 3⃣ Post your daily pose with the Hashtag #SpringSideLines tagging and/or mentioning all Hosts and Sponsors so we can see your Posts (have your account on public so we can see you) 4⃣ Reach out to your fellow participants in the gallery and uplift them with likes and comments❣ 5️⃣ Please put your country of residence in your profile to help hosts allocate prizes fairly . #iwearliquido
