Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s relationship has gone south and apparently so has he. To Mexico … with a 🔥 new senorita. More in stories. #kourtneykardashian #younesbendjima #tmz #mexico 📷:backgrid

A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on Aug 7, 2018 at 11:44am PDT