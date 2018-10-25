Con 42,5 millones de dólares (más de 134 mil millones de pesos), la protagonista de ‘Modern Family’ vuelve a ostentar el envidiable título de la actriz que más ganancias generó en el último año.
La cifra la logró no solo con el sueldo que le pagan por su participación en la serie de ABC, sino por negocios alternos en los que usa su imagen.
El conteo lo completan las siguientes actrices:
10. Pauley Perrette. 8,5 millones de dólares
9. Claire Danes. 9 millones de dólares
8. Kerry Washington. 11 millones de dólares
Women must be heard. Today I am wearing black in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP #StopKavanaugh
A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on
7. (comparte el puesto 6 con Bialik) Melissa Rauch. 12 millones de dólares
6. Mayim Bialik. 12 millones de dólares
Awhile ago the lovely @ilizas nominated me to share my personal manifesto for the #IAMMANY #MYRM challenge! I’ve been working on it, so here it is– My personal manifesto: -I’m a homebirth natural birth extended breastfeeding crunchy granola attachment parenting elimination communication mama 👩👦👦 -I’m a lactation educator counselor and lactivist -I’m a doctor of neuroscience 🧠 -I’m messy and sloppy and I have terrible table manners -I speak Spanish and Hebrew and I know a good bit of Yiddish 🇲🇽🇪🇸🇮🇱 -I love to sing and play piano 🎹 -I work on the #1 comedy in America 👩🔬 -I run a website I am proud of (groknation.com) -I love deeply ♥️ -I’m really proud of the makeup I did for this photo and that’s why I took it and that’s ok -I cry at loud sounds or if I’m startled -I drive a stick-shift 🚗 -I am #stigmafree about my mental health challenges -I am the granddaughter of Eastern European Jewish immigrants ✡️ -I am the child of civil rights activists -I am an ex-wife to a man who homeschools our sons -I am insecure and principled and outraged at the mistreatment of people everywhere -I love our country and believe it should do better for people of color and underrepresented people -I am an artist -I am not afraid
A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on
5. Julie Bowen. 12,5 millones de dólares
Getting ready for Harpers Bazaar party tonight. Much love to @heathercurriebeauty @jillcrosbyhair and of course #neutrogena!
A post shared by Julie Bowen (@itsjuliebowen) on
4. Mariska Hargitay. 13 millones de dólares
Happy XXth! 🎂🥂#FeelingGrateful #MyCrew #SVUHistory #SquadGoals #WolfPack #SVUFamily #TheFamilyThatDoesAPanelTogetherStaysTogether
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on
3. Ellen Pompeo. 23,5 millones de dólares
When your husband and daughter dress you….oh and by the way… We’re back 😜
A post shared by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on
2. Kaley Cuoco. 24,5 millones de dólares
