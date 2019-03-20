La grabación, que originalmente fue posteada por Joséph Zambrano en Instagram, muestra a Winfrey posando frente al lente del famoso fotógrafo colombiano, mientras se mueve levemente al ritmo de ‘Me enamoré’, tema que hace parte del disco ‘El Dorado’.
“Me gusta ver a @Oprah bailando así! Loving this playlist (amando esta playlist) 😍 Shak”, escribió la barranquillera al lado del video que republicó en su cuenta en la misma red social, en donde tiene 56 millones de seguidores.
Ruven Afanador también ha compartido en los últimos días apartes del trabajo que hizo con Oprah, en donde se destaca el uso de un gran sombrero vueltiao para una de las fotografías.
• #BehindTheScenes • Last thoughts before photographing amazing ♥️ @Oprah @OprahMagazine April cover @TheRealAdamSays @JennyCapitain @Derrick4mkup @NicoleMangrumHair @ToddSets @Pier59Studios • #Amazonia @Calanoa_Amazonas @Tutina_DeSantos @AnaGonzalezRojas @DanielleLafaurie @SillaVerde @ArtesaniasDeColombia #SombreroVueltiao #Colombia 🇨🇴
• “Amazonia… The center of water syllables, father patriarch, you are the secret eternity of all inseminations… Rivers flow into you like birds… Pistils the color of fire mate with you, great dead logs infuse you with their perfume, the moon cannot watch over you or measure you… You are all loaded with green sperm like a nuptial tree, plated as you are by the wild spring… You blush with all manner of woods, you turn blue amidst the moon in the pebbles, and dress in ferruginous mist, slow as the path of a planet…” #PabloNeruda • ♥️ @Oprah Photographed in #Amazonia 🇨🇴 #Colombia and @Pier59Studios in #NYC for the April edition of @OprahMagazine @TheRealAdamSays @JennyCapitain @NicoleMangrumHair @Derrick4mkup @ToddSets @Pier59Studios • @Tutina_DeSantos @AnaGonzalezRojas @DanielleLafaurie @SillaVerde @Calanoa_Amazonas #DiegoSamper #Ceiba @ArtesaniasDeColombia #SombreroVueltiao #Zenu #ElPulmonDelMundo 🌎
