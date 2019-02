View this post on Instagram

New Couple Alert 🚨?! Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale sure seemed like a couple Friday night as they left his stand up shows in West Hollywood. The 25-year-old 'SNL' star held on tight to 45-year-old Kate as they left the Coronet theater. They then beelined it to their hotel in Santa Monica. 🤔 What are you thinking? Sound off below. 👇 #tmz #petedavidson #katebeckinsale #comedy #standup #hollywood #celebrity #losangeles