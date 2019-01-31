“Me inspiré en @laura_makeup para hacer este ‘challenge’. Me pareció lo más divertido del mundo”, comentó la influenciadora en Instagram.
El reto #bratzchallenge consiste en imitar a estas muñecas en el maquillaje, cabello y atuendo. Las Bratz se identifican por tener rasgos físicos extravagantes, labios gruesos, ojos expresivos y la cabeza más grande que el cuerpo.
En la foto, la ‘youtuber’ tiene una blusa negra sin hombros y se ve en su cara el resultado del maquillaje en tonos cafés que utilizó.
El post cuenta con más de 150.000 ‘me gusta’ y miles de comentarios donde varios de sus seguidores la critican: “Que fea… no todo le queda bien”, comenta una de sus seguidoras, mientras otros afirman que se ve igual a la muñeca.
Además, Luisa mostró un tutorial donde se evidencia el proceso que realizó. En este, empieza utilizando pegante en barra, pinta unas cejas y ojo falsos para darle más drama al personaje y hace que sus labios se vean más gruesos.
Varias mujeres se han unido a este desafío:
