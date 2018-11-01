Countdown to Halloween: 1 day! One of my most intense costumes to date! I love going all out and completely transforming into a character for #HeidiHalloween. That’s the best part of the holiday! #HeidiHalloween2018 #HeidiKlumHalloween

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 30, 2018 at 6:52am PDT