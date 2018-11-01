A su lado, iba su actual pareja, el guitarrista de Tokio Hotel Tom Kaulitz, vestido como Shrek.

La transformación de los dos famosos quedó registrada en varias historias de Instagram, en las que se vio el minucioso trabajo con látex y otros materiales para lograr el impresionante resultado.

El artículo continúa abajo

También te puede interesar

Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian y Kendall Jenner

[Fotos] Las Kardashian-Jenner se convirtieron en los ángeles de Victoria’s Secret

A la fiesta de la supermodelo alemana asistieron otras estrellas como Ice-T, Coco Austin, Lupita Nyong’o, Winnie Harlow, Zac Posen y Mike Myers.

Heidi Klum, Lupita Nyong'o y Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum, Lupita Nyong’o y Tom Kaulitz / Getty Images
Tom Kaulitz, Zac Posen, y Heidi Klum
Tom Kaulitz, Zac Posen, y Heidi Klum / Getty Images
Winnie Harlow y Heidi Klum
Winnie Harlow y Heidi Klum / Getty Images
Coco Austin, Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz y Ice-T
Coco Austin, Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz y Ice-T / Getty Images
Tom Kaulitz, Mike Myers y Heidi Klum
Tom Kaulitz, Mike Myers y Heidi Klum / Getty Images
Tom Kaulitz y Heidi Klum
Tom Kaulitz y Heidi Klum / Getty Images
Heidi Klum y Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum y Tom Kaulitz / Getty Images
Coco Austin, Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitzy Ice-T
Coco Austin, Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitzy Ice-T / Getty Images

Durante los días previos a Halloween, Heidi recordó en su cuenta de Instagram los disfraces que la convirtieron en la reina de la fecha, como se puede ver a continuación: