A su lado, iba su actual pareja, el guitarrista de Tokio Hotel Tom Kaulitz, vestido como Shrek.
La transformación de los dos famosos quedó registrada en varias historias de Instagram, en las que se vio el minucioso trabajo con látex y otros materiales para lograr el impresionante resultado.
A la fiesta de la supermodelo alemana asistieron otras estrellas como Ice-T, Coco Austin, Lupita Nyong’o, Winnie Harlow, Zac Posen y Mike Myers.
Durante los días previos a Halloween, Heidi recordó en su cuenta de Instagram los disfraces que la convirtieron en la reina de la fecha, como se puede ver a continuación:
Countdown to Halloween: 6 days! In 2012 in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, we held #HeidisHauntedHoliday a month later. With the help of friends and Santa 🎅🏻, we were able to deliver gifts to families in need through the Red Cross ❤️ #HeidiHalloween2018 #HeidiKlumHalloween
Countdown to Halloween: 8 days! 2010 was another year where my dedication to #HeidiHalloween proved itself! I learned how to walk on stilts specifically for this giant glitter robot costume. It wouldn’t have been the same if I didn’t tower over all of the guests! #HeidiHalloween2018 #HeidiKlumHalloween
Countdown to Halloween: 10 days! In 2008, after an inspiring trip to India (one of my favorite places I’ve ever traveled to), with the intention of the utmost of respect, I wanted to pay homage to a part of their vibrant culture by dressing as the goddess Kali for #HeidiHalloween! #HeidiHalloween2018 #HeidiKlumHalloween
Countdown to Halloween: 12 days! This year really showed my dedication to #HeidiHalloween! Even though I was 8 months pregnant, that wasn’t stopping me from throwing the party! I dressed as an apple since it was the costume with the most padding around the stomach #HeidiKlumHalloween #HeidiHalloween2018
Countdown to Halloween: 18 days! My first Halloween party started in 2000 as I thought someone needs to be throwing a great Halloween party… so I did!!! Since I’m German, I thought a traditional dirndl in patent leather with pigtails would be fun! #HeidiHalloween #HeidiHalloween2018 #HeidiKlumHalloween
