La renovada construcción del siglo XVIII se puede alquilar por Airbnb desde 15.214 dólares por noche (alrededor de $48’660.000), aunque la revista Elle estima que para un evento de este tipo el costo aumenta.

El castillo de Tourreau, ubicado en Provence, tiene 9 habitaciones, piscina, viñedo y cancha de tenis.

Turner y Jonas, que se casaron ya en Las Vegas, llegaron al lugar este jueves 27 de junio, y fueron recibidos con, por supuesto, vino.

Joe Jonas y Sophie Turner

Artículo relacionado

‘Elvis Presley’ casó a actriz de ‘GOT’ con el último soltero de los Jonas Brothers

A continuación, las hermosas imágenes que hay en la cuenta de Instagram del castillo:

Sophie y Joe están en Francia desde hace varios días. En París se encontraron con Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra, en donde compartieron varios planes, y luego se dieron un tiempo para los dos en otra villa ubicada en Provence.