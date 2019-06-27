La renovada construcción del siglo XVIII se puede alquilar por Airbnb desde 15.214 dólares por noche (alrededor de $48’660.000), aunque la revista Elle estima que para un evento de este tipo el costo aumenta.
El castillo de Tourreau, ubicado en Provence, tiene 9 habitaciones, piscina, viñedo y cancha de tenis.
Turner y Jonas, que se casaron ya en Las Vegas, llegaron al lugar este jueves 27 de junio, y fueron recibidos con, por supuesto, vino.
📸 Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the venue for their wedding in France. (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/hcFF5kt89x
A continuación, las hermosas imágenes que hay en la cuenta de Instagram del castillo:
Good morning from Provence 🇫🇷🏰☀️
Just chillin' at the swimming pool area 💦🏰🇫🇷
Roseraie side 🌹🌸🌺🇫🇷
Main alley view 🏰🇫🇷
Main bedroom jacuzzi 🛁🏰
Sun is shining in Provence ☀️ Adjoining the kitchen, the first dining room is perfect for buffet breakfast 🥐🥖🍓
Sophie y Joe están en Francia desde hace varios días. En París se encontraron con Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra, en donde compartieron varios planes, y luego se dieron un tiempo para los dos en otra villa ubicada en Provence.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in Paris. That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/KdXoZcwov3
❝EXCLUSIVE : Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra having a boat trip on the River❞
📺 https://t.co/L9SVskAujj pic.twitter.com/poeSVtsOGb
My parents on a boat 😍 #SophieTurner #joejonas pic.twitter.com/JGk9ywKeR4
