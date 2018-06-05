La joven de 22 años parece estar pasándola muy bien en su soltería, pues luego de que la relacionaran con el jugador de los Philadelphia 76ers, después de terminar un romance con el también basquetbolista Blake Griffin, ahora se divierte con Anwar Hadid.
Con 18 años, el también modelo logró lo que muchos quieren durante una fiesta que se hizo en un bar de Nueva York, luego de los premios de moda del CFDA.
La foto que prueba el rato de diversión de la pareja la consiguió TMZ, medio que además confirma que son ellos al comparar el ‘look’ con el que llegó Kendall al lugar (que también tienen en su página), y el pelo decolorado de Anwar y sus tatuajes.
Anwar fue firmado por la prestigiosa agencia IMG Models en 2016 y sus hermanas son dos de las modelos más exitosas de la industria.
