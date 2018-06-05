#KendallJenner is living her best (single) life — kickin’ it with NBA star Ben Simmons one day … and locking lips with Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother the next. #Swipe Kendall was spotted smack-dab in the middle of a heavy makeout sesh early Tuesday morning with Anwar Hadid at a CFDA Awards after-party in NYC. You can tell it’s him from the bleach blonde hair he was sporting at the event. Plus, Kendall took a photo of his tattooed hands herself. Eyewitnesses tell us Kendall was hangin’ with Anwar at Socialista New York for about 2 hours — kissing, cuddling and drinking with the youngest Hadid sibling the whole time. She ended up heading back to her hotel by herself around 4 AM or so … no Anwar in sight. Remember, Kendall was on a bike riding date with her rumored new flame, Ben, the day before in L.A. They’ve been hanging together a lot lately … post-Blake Griffin. And, get this … nearly two years ago, Kendall posted a pic with Hadid — when he was just 17 and Kendall was 20 — and the caption, “dibs?” What makes this especially interesting … Kendall has never — as far as we can see — shown this level of PDA with the people she’s dating. #DaMinorityReport

A post shared by Da Minority Report LLC (@da_minorityreport) on Jun 5, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT