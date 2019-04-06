Gullo explicó que posó con la camiseta de Juventus de Italia debido a que varios de sus fans se lo pidieron luego de que les consultara sobre si les gustaría que apoyara a otro club.

“Sin duda, FC Barcelona es mi favorito, pero como he estado recibiendo muchas solicitudes para alentar a otros equipos, he decidido mostrarles algo de amor. Realmente los aprecio y disfruto leyendo sus sugerencias. Este post lo dedico a todos los fans de Juventus”, escribió en su cuenta de Instagram.

La modelo es famosa por compartir imágenes con camisetas y banderas del elenco catalán; sin embargo, no deja de lado a selección de su país y también se aparece en otras fotos luciendo los colores de Brasil.

Livia Gullo con la camiseta de Juventus:

Acá, sus imágenes dedicadas al Barcelona:

Gullo con los emblemas de su selección:

🇧🇷✌🏼️ BRAZEEW @ohrangutang

Oi BRASIL! 🇧🇷 . @ohrangutang @cristinapilo

Made in Brazil @ohrangutang @cristinapilo

BRAAAZEWW 🇧🇷🤙🏼 @ohrangutang @cristinapilo

