View this post on Instagram

No doubt FC BARCELONA is my FAVORITE🔥❤️ but because I’ve been receiving so many requests to support other teams, I’ve decided to show you guys some LOVE !! I truly appreciate you guys and I enjoy reading your suggestions!! . This post I dedicate to all the JUVENTUS fans ! ⚽️💥 #ForzaJuve . Photo| @ohrangutang H&M| @cristinapilo #juventus #juventusfc #juventusfans #liviagullo