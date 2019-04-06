Gullo explicó que posó con la camiseta de Juventus de Italia debido a que varios de sus fans se lo pidieron luego de que les consultara sobre si les gustaría que apoyara a otro club.
“Sin duda, FC Barcelona es mi favorito, pero como he estado recibiendo muchas solicitudes para alentar a otros equipos, he decidido mostrarles algo de amor. Realmente los aprecio y disfruto leyendo sus sugerencias. Este post lo dedico a todos los fans de Juventus”, escribió en su cuenta de Instagram.
La modelo es famosa por compartir imágenes con camisetas y banderas del elenco catalán; sin embargo, no deja de lado a selección de su país y también se aparece en otras fotos luciendo los colores de Brasil.
Livia Gullo con la camiseta de Juventus:
No doubt FC BARCELONA is my FAVORITE🔥❤️ but because I've been receiving so many requests to support other teams, I've decided to show you guys some LOVE !! I truly appreciate you guys and I enjoy reading your suggestions!! . This post I dedicate to all the JUVENTUS fans ! ⚽️💥 #ForzaJuve
Acá, sus imágenes dedicadas al Barcelona:
BARÇAAA! Another win !! 4-0 👏🏼👏🏼
I would like to thank you all of you who already purchased my calendar!! I'm beyond grateful for the love and support ! ❤️❤️❤️ I randomly chose some of these awesome ppl to tag and say a special thanks!! (I'll be tagging more of you guys who ordered my calendar on the next post when Barcelona plays again!) Thanks a million ! Order yours now !😍😍 Link in bio VISCA BARÇA !! Game today !! ⚽️🔥🔥 @spiritual_healer_666 @dylanates @brzerk86 @JWX_96 @pico26 @jakeloiland13 @edwardhw @mrphil31 @jaltaski @divadwehc @rwa420 @pimpampoum @dopus_9 Photo| @ohrangutang Glam| @cristinapilo #liviagullo #viscabarca #fcbarcelona #fcb #mesqueunclub #cule
THANK YOU SO MUCH for those who already ordered my 2017 FCBARCELONA calendar !! It's going super fast !!!! ⚽️💨Get yours at 👉🏼 liviagullo.com Thanks for the support !! VISCA EL BARCA !! 👏🏼👏🏼✨⚽️ #FCB #FCBARCELONA #VISCABARCA . @ohrangutang @cristinalilo #liviagullo #2017calendar #cule #mesqueunclub
Gullo con los emblemas de su selección:
