Sí, para promocionar maquillaje para ojos y boca, la mejor idea es quitarse la ropa… por lo menos si eres una Kardashian.
Aunque Kourtney, que cumplió 39 años el 18 de abril, solo aparece sin ropa y cubriéndose con una chaqueta fucsia en una de las tomas, es sin duda esa fotografía la que más ha llamado la atención.
V has the exclusive first look at @kourtneykardash like you’ve never seen her before, wearing the new #KourtneyKardashian x @kyliecosmetics collaboration, launching April 24th! Head over to vmagazine.com now to see the entire game-changing, online shoot! #linkinbio — Concept, Creative Direction and Hair: @andrewfitzsimons Photography: @gregswalesart Styling: @danixmichelle Makeup: @patrickta Interview: @raf_london
También te puede interesar
Acompañando la entrevista en la que cuenta cómo trabajó durante aproximadamente un año con su hermana para lanzar la línea de maquillaje, Kourtney fue fotografiada con una V luminosa, trajes brillantes y hasta un brasier de cuero con correas que puede evocar prácticas sadomasoquistas.
Wearing my #KOURTxKYLIE @kyliecosmetics collection for my @vmagazine shoot. Go to VMagazine.com to see all the photos and shop my collab with Kylie on April 24 at 3pm on KylieCosmetics.com — Concept, Creative Direction and Hair: @andrewfitzsimons Photography: @gregswalesart Styling: @danixmichelle Makeup: @patrickta Interview: @raf_london
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
Los nuevos cosméticos de Kourtney Kardashian en colaboración con Kylie Jenner saldrán a la venta el 24 de abril.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEEN! 👑 so excited to announce the KOURT X KYLIE collaboration. this collection gives me so much lifeeeee! 3 mini palettes & 3 of Kourtney’s signature lippies launching 4/24! collaborating with you was so much fun! I love you! Check out my stories to see our collab @kyliecosmetics ✨ p.s. we are both wearing one of her new shades RAD in this pic!
A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on
Comentarios