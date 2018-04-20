Sí, para promocionar maquillaje para ojos y boca, la mejor idea es quitarse la ropa… por lo menos si eres una Kardashian.

Aunque Kourtney, que cumplió 39 años el 18 de abril, solo aparece sin ropa y cubriéndose con una chaqueta fucsia en una de las tomas, es sin duda esa fotografía la que más ha llamado la atención.

Acompañando la entrevista en la que cuenta cómo trabajó durante aproximadamente un año con su hermana para lanzar la línea de maquillaje, Kourtney fue fotografiada con una V luminosa, trajes brillantes y hasta un brasier de cuero con correas que puede evocar prácticas sadomasoquistas.

Los nuevos cosméticos de Kourtney Kardashian en colaboración con Kylie Jenner saldrán a la venta el 24 de abril.