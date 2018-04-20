The day that I photographed the beautiful Colombian superstars @Shakira and @Maluma for @Billboard I woke up very nervous… Not that unusual for me to become very nervous before a shoot, but that day was extreme… I had observed from afar the stellar careers of Shakira and Maluma and had always hoped to photograph them one day… I imagined and envisioned that the day would come if and when everything would align… Yet it never crossed my mind that when that day would finally arrive I would actually be photographing them together, and in the beautiful and inspired city of Barcelona… The main reason for my nerves always comes from that place of me hoping that I will be able to do my subjects Justice… With Shakira and Maluma, there was the beautiful added dimension that they are both Colombian and thus my compatriots, and thus more anxiety and desire to reflect thru my images, my love for them and Colombia… • The day flowed within the eternal spring light of the beautiful city and with my eye on my camera I hid my nerves and celebrated their beauty and their amazing talent while thinking of our beloved and beautiful Colombia that I saw and felt thru their eyes and gestures as I photographed them… • #Billboard @JenLaskiPhotoVideo @JennySargentPhoto @MarjanMalakPour @Julsrw @BeatrizMatallana @SarahLaird_GoodCo @BellesGuardGaudi #Shakira #Maluma #Barcelona

