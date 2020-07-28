Chang Wan-ji y Hsu Sho-er son dueños de una lavandería en Taichung, Taiwán, que han tenido por 70 años, pero debido a la pandemia se vieron obligados a cerrar el establecimiento.
Su nieto, Reef Chang, los convenció para ponerse la ropa que los clientes llevaban años sin reclamar y crearon una cuenta de Instagram que se ha convertido en todo un éxito con más de 50.000 seguidores debido a los ingeniosos ‘looks’ de esta pareja.
“Quedé muy sorprendido. No tenía idea de que tantos extranjeros se interesarían en mis abuelos”, comentó Reeg Chang en The New York Times.
Esta pareja de 84 años confesó al medio que la creatividad de sus nietos los ha hecho felices, y a otra gente también, pues después de cerrar su negocio se encontraban muy aburridos debido al confinamiento.
這不是要說阿公在模仿年輕時看小姐的樣子！ 而是一個有點悲傷，關於布達佩斯旅遊紀念T被遺棄的故事…身上的衣服，來自被放了至少8年以上的T恤區，衣服上面寫著布達佩斯，而這位客人一共送洗了五件，分別是黑白灰黃紅，除非他真的很愛這一件T恤的款式，不然一定是一家人出遊時買的吧？但…就是洗了沒有來拿，不知道他們一家的記憶中是否還有布達佩斯。 👴🏼萬吉 上衣：至少8年布達佩斯紀念T 褲子：至少3年以上未取UQ卡其褲 👵🏼秀娥 領巾：兩條被遺棄的手帕綁成 上衣：至少8年布達佩斯紀念T 裙子：阿嬤30年私服 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry. #萬秀洗衣店 #Wantshow #wantshowasyoung #grandparents #mixandmatch #clothes #craftsman #しょくにん #ootd #wiw #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #budapest #grandma #grandpa #dappei @dappei_tw #juksyootd @mixfitmag_snap @uniqlo_ootd #converse @converse #cool_ootd #plainme_snap #plainme_life #ynet #femmefuture #culturecartel @nataliadornellas #classyvision #vintage
如果今天還是秀娥氣勢贏，那我就會告訴萬吉，說應觀眾要求，必須出一篇秀娥特輯！ 前幾天VOGUE的文章說到：「有一種愛叫萬吉和秀娥的愛❤️」，這是什麼愛？其實孫子也不知道，但當有人把整套好看的西裝送洗未取，拿來給兩人穿上，就算這次沒有相視而笑，就算衣服來自不同主人，也還是會覺得是情侶裝，這應該就是愛吧？ 👴🏼萬吉（身長160） 成套西裝：至少20年以上未取成套雙排扣白西裝 內搭：8年以上未取布達佩斯紀念T（已找到新主人） 腰帶：萬吉的領帶 👵🏼秀娥（身長155） 成套西裝：至少15年以上未取全套卡其西裝 內搭：3年未取白t恤 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry. #有一種愛叫萬吉和秀娥的愛 #萬秀洗衣店 #Wantshow #wantshowasyoung #grandparents – – – #mixandmatch #clothes #ootd #wiw #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #grandma #grandpa #dappei @dappei_tw #juksyootd @mixfitmag_snap #cool_ootd #plainme_snap #plainme_life #femmefuture @nataliadornellas @irdailystyle @styleshare_kr #classyvision #vintage #古着 #コーディネート #love
6/27-7/27，讓萬吉和秀娥多麼驚奇一個月！ 秀娥：「不要覺得自己老就想每天休息，因為這樣，只會讓你越來越老！」 一個月前的今天，姑且一試的發了照片，沒想到讓萬吉秀娥從不知道Instagram 的老人，變成了會看留言的年紀大的人！ 👴🏼萬吉（身長160） 針織衫：至少5-10年未取針織衫 上衣：萬吉私服T-SHIRT 短褲：萬吉私服工作褲 👵🏼秀娥（身長155） 上衣：至少3-5年長版落肩T-shirt 裙子：秀娥30年以上私服 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿❤️ From 6/27 to 7/27, what a surprising month for Wan-Ji and Sho-Er! Sho-Er said, “Don’t just keep resting every day because you think you’re old. This will only make you older!” One month ago, I’d posted some photos and unexpectedly turned Wan-Ji and Sho-Er from old peoples that didn’t even know Instagram to someone that read through comments! 👴🏼Wan-Ji（160 cm） Sweater: unclaimed for 5-10 years Top: Wan-Ji’s own T-shirt Bottom: Wan-Ji’s own working pants 👵🏼Sho-Er（155 cm） Top: Long, oversize T-shirt, unclaimed for 3-5 years Dress: Sho-Er’s own dress, worn for at least 30 years 💡Remember to pick up your clothes ❤️ #萬秀洗衣店 #萬秀的洗衣店 #wantshowasyoung #grandparents – – _ #mixandmatch #clothes #ootd #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #grandma #grandpa #femmefuture #classyvision #vintage #古着 #コーディネート #love #laundry #outfits
