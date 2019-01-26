“¡Es hora de expresar mi amor a los años 80 y los 90, y planeo conquistar el mundo con mi interpretación de Pinky y cerebro!”, escribió George en la imagen que compartió en Instagram y que ya tiene miles de ‘me gusta’.
A varios internautas les pareció “genial” y muchos de ellos manifestaron que el diseño se adaptaría a la perfección a una película en carne y hueso.
Esta es la imagen:
Time to start my 80s/90s love and planning to take over the world with my rendition of Pinky and the Brain! Also like my Pokémon series, I will start taking suggestions in the comments again in the theme of 80s and 90s from cartoons, movies and video games. #pinkyandthebrain #animaniacs #90scartoons #90sstyle #90slove #takeovertheworld
Comentarios