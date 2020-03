View this post on Instagram

What an incredible day in Vietnam! I visited Cần Giuộc high school to meet members of the @GirlsOpportunityAlliance community who are working hard to pursue their education and achieve their dreams. Thankfully, they’re not alone: local leaders from @RoomtoRead provide crucial support to help these girls stay in school and prepare for their futures so they can become the women they’re meant to be. I was thrilled to see this work in action—and I’m grateful that some special friends like @JuliaRoberts, @LanaCondor, @ngothanhvan_official, @JennaBHager, and @LizaKoshy joined me to visit these girls and to shine a light on the extraordinary work being done.