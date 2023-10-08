Bruno Mars, es un reconocido cantante, compositor y productor musical nacido el 8 de octubre de 1985. Mars ha dejado una profunda huella en la industria musical con su versatilidad y talento. Una de las canciones más emblemáticas de su carrera es “Just the Way You Are”, lanzada en 2010 como parte de su álbum debut, “Doo-Wops & Hooligans.”

Esta canción se ha convertido en un himno de amor gracias a su letra conmovedora y su melodía pegajosa. Debido a su temática romántica y sincera, “Just the Way You Are” se ha convertido en una elección popular para dedicar, ya que habla sobre el sentimiento de amar a alguien por lo que son, sin importar los defectos ni las imperfecciones. En honor al cumpleaños número 38 de Bruno Mars, recordamos esta canción para que se la dedique a esa persona especial.

“Just The Way You Are” – Bruno Mars (letra)

Oh, her eyes, her eyes

Make the stars look like they’re not shinin’

Her hair, her hair

Falls perfectly without her tryin’

She’s so beautiful and I tell her everyday

Yeah, I know, I know

When I compliment her, she won’t believe me

And it’s so, it’s so

Sad to think that she don’t see what I see

But every time she asks me, “Do I look okay?”

I say

When I see your face

There’s not a thing that I would change

‘Cause you’re amazing

Just the way you are

And when you smile

The whole world stops and stares for a while

‘Cause girl, you’re amazing

Just the way you are

Yeah

Her lips, her lips

I could kiss them all day if she’d let me

Her laugh, her laugh

She hates, but I think it’s so sexy

She’s so beautiful and I tell her everyday

Oh, you know, you know

You know I’d never ask you to change

If perfect’s what you’re searchin’ for, then just stay the same

So don’t even bother askin’ if you look okay

You know I’ll say

When I see your face

There’s not a thing that I would change

‘Cause you’re amazing

Just the way you are

And when you smile

The whole world stops and stares for a while

‘Cause girl, you’re amazing

Just the way you are

The way you are

The way you are

Girl, you’re amazing

Just the way you are

When I see your face

There’s not a thing that I would change

‘Cause you’re amazing

Just the way you are

And when you smile

The whole world stops and stares for a while

‘Cause girl, you’re amazing

Just the way you are

Yeah

*Este artículo fue escrito y curado por el equipo de Robby Bienestar con apoyo de una inteligencia artificial que utiliza machine learning para producir texto similar al humano.

