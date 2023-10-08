Bruno Mars, es un reconocido cantante, compositor y productor musical nacido el 8 de octubre de 1985. Mars ha dejado una profunda huella en la industria musical con su versatilidad y talento. Una de las canciones más emblemáticas de su carrera es “Just the Way You Are”, lanzada en 2010 como parte de su álbum debut, “Doo-Wops & Hooligans.”
(Vea también: La verdad sobre la canción ‘¿Y cómo es él?’; no es de Marc Anthony como muchos piensan)
Esta canción se ha convertido en un himno de amor gracias a su letra conmovedora y su melodía pegajosa. Debido a su temática romántica y sincera, “Just the Way You Are” se ha convertido en una elección popular para dedicar, ya que habla sobre el sentimiento de amar a alguien por lo que son, sin importar los defectos ni las imperfecciones. En honor al cumpleaños número 38 de Bruno Mars, recordamos esta canción para que se la dedique a esa persona especial.
(Lea también: Freddie Mercury: la mejor canción de Queen, según ChatGPT; no es ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’)
“Just The Way You Are” – Bruno Mars (letra)
Oh, her eyes, her eyes
Make the stars look like they’re not shinin’
Her hair, her hair
Falls perfectly without her tryin’
She’s so beautiful and I tell her everyday
Yeah, I know, I know
When I compliment her, she won’t believe me
And it’s so, it’s so
Sad to think that she don’t see what I see
But every time she asks me, “Do I look okay?”
I say
When I see your face
There’s not a thing that I would change
‘Cause you’re amazing
Just the way you are
And when you smile
The whole world stops and stares for a while
‘Cause girl, you’re amazing
Just the way you are
Yeah
Her lips, her lips
I could kiss them all day if she’d let me
Her laugh, her laugh
She hates, but I think it’s so sexy
She’s so beautiful and I tell her everyday
Oh, you know, you know
You know I’d never ask you to change
If perfect’s what you’re searchin’ for, then just stay the same
So don’t even bother askin’ if you look okay
You know I’ll say
When I see your face
There’s not a thing that I would change
‘Cause you’re amazing
Just the way you are
And when you smile
The whole world stops and stares for a while
‘Cause girl, you’re amazing
Just the way you are
The way you are
The way you are
Girl, you’re amazing
Just the way you are
When I see your face
There’s not a thing that I would change
‘Cause you’re amazing
Just the way you are
And when you smile
The whole world stops and stares for a while
‘Cause girl, you’re amazing
Just the way you are
Yeah
*Este artículo fue escrito y curado por el equipo de Robby Bienestar con apoyo de una inteligencia artificial que utiliza machine learning para producir texto similar al humano.
LO ÚLTIMO