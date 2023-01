Breaking: Ezra Miller reached a plea deal with Prosecutors ahead of the Jan 13th hearing.

As part of the Plea Deal, both charges of burglary and petty larceny will be dropped, Miller is to be placed on a year probation, and will also be fined $500. pic.twitter.com/WxxLZ0espl

— The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) January 11, 2023