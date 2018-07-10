Estas criaturas sueltan destellos de luz cuando las mueven y crean un resplandor de color, informa IFL Science, al mejor estilo de la película ‘Life of Pi’.
Gracias al video tomado por Kriss Williams varias personas alrededor del mundo han podido disfrutar de este suceso y conocer las maravillas de la naturaleza.
La publicación compartida por Williams en su cuenta de Twitter ya tiene más de 1.000 me gusta y ha sido reproducida más de 56.000 veces.
Video footage of the bioluminescent plankton on display at Anglesey in N Wales last night. Incredible to witness…
Full video available here: https://t.co/YGaJHDSKex pic.twitter.com/w8hJs8GttM
— Kris Williams (@jixxerkris) June 25, 2018
Its better than the northern lights, with a good surf its like watching lightning in the waves… But I was once lucky enough to catch both the bioluminescence and the aurora together, amazing :) pic.twitter.com/MnSzMGFNdA
— Kris Williams (@jixxerkris) 5 de julio de 2018
Varios casos de plankton luminoso se han detectado en diferentes partes del mundo. A continuación les compartimos las imágenes más impactantes.
Helloo blue goo, how do you do? We’ve been having fun chasing the #bioluminescence, seeking out its glowing beauty. Although it is technically a bad thing – it’s a sign the water isn’t as healthy as it should be – there’s no denying how incredible it looks. This was Friday night at the South Arm jetty. Last night there was none here. It moves around with the wind and tides – if you’ve spotted it, let me know 👍🏻
Una publicación compartida de Paul 🏳️🌈 Tasmania, Australia (@lovethywalrus) el
