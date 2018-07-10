Estas criaturas sueltan destellos de luz cuando las mueven y crean un resplandor de color, informa IFL Science, al mejor estilo de la película ‘Life of Pi’.

Gracias al video tomado por Kriss Williams varias personas alrededor del mundo han podido disfrutar de este suceso y conocer las maravillas de la naturaleza.

La publicación compartida por Williams en su cuenta de Twitter ya tiene más de 1.000 me gusta y ha sido reproducida más de 56.000 veces.

Varios casos de plankton luminoso se han detectado en diferentes partes del mundo. A continuación les compartimos las imágenes más impactantes.