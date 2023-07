To comprehend the scale of the fentanyl epidemic consider that in 2020 there were 25k homicides in the US but 92k overdose deaths. The doubling since 2014 is due almost entirely to fentanyl. The absolute harm + rate of change make it arguably society’s most intractable problem. pic.twitter.com/8AHMnWB7Xd

— John Arnold (@JohnArnoldFndtn) July 11, 2022