In Torishima’s new book, he and Toriyama chat: once DB shifted to battles, Toriyama decided Goku’s small body was an obstacle to drawing action, and wanted him to grow up. Torishima was opposed to changing their star, but Toriyama said otherwise he couldn’t continue the series… pic.twitter.com/EUys9u7vBe

— Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) July 20, 2023