Según el portal de información sobre famosos TMZ, Thomas Markle alegó que no quería avergonzar a su hija ni a la familia real, tras haber aceptado ser fotografiado en situaciones bastante anodinas: mirando fotos de su hija y Harry -al que no ha conocido personalmente-, leyendo un libro sobre el Reino Unido o tomándose las medidas para el traje.

Las imágenes de Thomas Markle las tomó una agencia de Los Ángeles y se vendieron a medio mundo por 100.000 dólares (84.000 euros), según el tabloide Daily Mirror.

Según los familiares de Thomas Markle, citados por el diario, el hombre se siente “traicionado” e “idiota”.

La hermanastra de Meghan por parte de padre, que no está invitada a la boda, asumió la culpa por este episodio. Samantha Grant explicó en Twitter -según The Times, porque su cuenta es de acceso restringido-, que la prensa había dado una mala imagen de su padre y le aconsejó dejarse tomar unas fotos para mejorarla.

El episodio llevó al palacio de Kensignton a advertir contra cualquier publicación de fotos robadas de Thomas Markle y a pedir que se respete su vida privada, en un episodio que vuelve a relacionar a Harry de Inglaterra con los paparazzi tras la muerte de su madre en un accidente de auto en París cuando era perseguida por un grupo de fotógrafos.