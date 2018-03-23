“Los 600 invitados [a la ceremonia] asistirán también a la recepción almuerzo en el Salón de San Jorge, que será ofrecida por su majestad la reina Isabel II. Ya por la noche, unas 200 personas asistirán a la recepción privada que ofrecerá el padre del novio, el príncipe de Gales, a cuyo nombre se extendieron las invitaciones”, confirmó el palacio de Kensington, este jueves, según AFP.
Y aunque la Casa Real no reveló el nombre de los asistentes a la ceremonia y la fiesta, sí mostró cómo es la sencilla tarjeta de invitación a la boda real del príncipe Harry.
La exhibió por medio de Instagram, donde se indica que “las invitaciones siguen muchos años de tradición real y han sido hechas por @barnard_and_westwood. Presentan la insignia de tres plumas del Príncipe de Gales, impresa en tinta dorada”.
Este no es el único detalle del matrimonio del príncipe Harry que se conoce esta semana, también se han expuesto otros como el pastel que se ofrecerá en el festejo por su unión con la actriz Meghan Markle (será de limón y flor de saúco, que hará la pastelera estadounidense Claire Ptak, dice AFP).
Con AFP.
