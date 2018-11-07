Los seguidores de Jameson fueron testigos de la transformación de su cuerpo y por esto le pidieron la fórmula para recuperar su halagada figura. A petición de su fans, ella publicó en su cuenta de Instagram parte de la dieta con la que ha perdido más de 36 kilos.
Empieza su día con dos cafés con leche y edulcorante, sin azúcar. Tres horas después, la exactriz consume 3 huevos revueltos, con queso y albahaca.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s my weekly motivational post. YOU ARE ENOUGH. No matter your size. Weight does not define your beauty. I felt beautiful at my bigger size, I also felt disappointed and unhealthy. Taking control of your weight helps your confidence and health but it doesn’t make you beautiful… your inner light does that. Now beyond that, I want to point out the incredible positive, supportive community we have built here. I read EVERY single comment. Your words resonate. Thank you. ♥️ #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #keto #intermittentfasting #beauty #ketodiet #fitmomsofig #positivevibes #sahm
A eso de la 1 de la tarde, mientras su hija toma una siesta, Jenna come queso fresco. Cuando Batel despierta, más o menos a las 3 y media de la tarde, prepara su almuerzo, que está compuesto por un enorme plato de ensalada de rúgula con aderezo de vinagreta y mucho queso parmesano.
En la cena disfruta de un gran filete de alguna carne magra (sin grasa y sin hueso), con espárragos y esto lo cocina en aceite de aguacate y lo come más o menos a las 5 de la tarde.
Jameson también comentó que no vuelve a comer nada hasta el otro día. Además, que no recomienda ingerir ‘snacks’ pues “los resultados provienen del trabajo. Es difícil, pero ¡vale la pena!”.
Esta es la publicación de Jenna:
View this post on Instagram
I have officially lost 80 lbs. 👀. I’m going to give a little updated menu because it’s my most requested thing ever! Wake up at 8- have 2 Nescafé coffees with sugar free creamer and sweetener. 11 am I make 3 scrambled eggs with basil cheese I get from Costco (in a block) I share them with Batelli. I then put Batel down for her nap at 1:30 and I snack on cottage cheese and have a fresca. Batel wakes up around 3:30 and I make her lunch. Yes, I make her carbs lol she isn’t keto. I usually make myself a HUGE bowl of arugula salad with vinaigrette dressing and LOTS of Parmesan cheese. Then at about 5 I grill myself a big ribeye steak with asparagus broiled in avocado oil. Then my fast begins! So many people ask if I count macros or check if I’m in ketosis and the answer is no. I just eat sensibly and intuitively. Also I get asked about “snacks”. My advice is stop snacking. Results come from work. It’s hard, but baby it’s SO worth it! Side note- bald Batelli is everything 👏🏻 #ketodiet #keto#intermittentfasting #weightlossjourney #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss
Además, en otras publicaciones aseguró que sigue una alimentación cetogénica, que tiene una cantidad reducida de carbohidratos, proteínas moderadas y es rica en grasas. Con tan solo 4 meses llevando este estilo alimenticio ella ya había perdido 25 kilos.
Comentarios