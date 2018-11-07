View this post on Instagram

Here’s my weekly motivational post. YOU ARE ENOUGH. No matter your size. Weight does not define your beauty. I felt beautiful at my bigger size, I also felt disappointed and unhealthy. Taking control of your weight helps your confidence and health but it doesn’t make you beautiful… your inner light does that. Now beyond that, I want to point out the incredible positive, supportive community we have built here. I read EVERY single comment. Your words resonate. Thank you. ♥️ #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #keto #intermittentfasting #beauty #ketodiet #fitmomsofig #positivevibes #sahm