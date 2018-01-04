Respuesta profunda de estudiante de primero a acertijo de su profesor se viraliza

El educador Bret Turner, residente de la ciudad de Albany, California (EE. UU.), planteó una adivinanza sobre la vocal E a sus alumnos el pasado martes. No obstante, la interpretación de uno de ellos fue existencial.

Este fue el enigma propuesto por el docente en clase, que compartió en Twitter:

“I’m the beginning of everything, the end of everywhere. I’m the beginning of eternity, the end of time and space”. (Soy el principio de todo, el final de todo lugar. Soy el principio de la eternidad, el final del tiempo y el espacio).

Si se lee el acertijo al pie de la letra, en inglés, la respuesta, evidentemente, es la vocal E.

Según dijo el maestro en la red social, el niño concluyó que la solución al acertijo era la “muerte”.

Igualmente, señaló que esa interpretación generó un silencio total en el salón, e impresionó a los demás menores.

La respuesta del estudiante consiguió más de 226 mil ‘me gusta’ y 77 mil ‘retweets’, y ocasionó diversas reacciones. Algunas personas consideraron que era inteligente o genial, y a varias les provocó risa. Otras, al contrario, manifestaron preocupación por el alumno.

“Ponle una ‘A’ (sobresaliente) a ese niño”.

“Por favor, en serio, consigan ayuda para ese niño. Cuando yo tenía 6 años, habría dicho ‘conejos’, la ‘Virgen María’, o algo más cálido”.

“La mejor respuesta, ¡jajaja!”.

Finalmente, el profesor aseguró que el niño no fue el único en dar un significado profundo a la adivinanza. 

“Antes de revelar la respuesta ‘correcta’ al acertijo, recogí otras conjeturas que continuaron por la misma tónica existencial, como ‘no todo’, ‘todas las cosas’ y ‘el final'”, sostuvo.

