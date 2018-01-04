Respuesta profunda de estudiante de primero a acertijo de su profesor se viraliza

Este fue el enigma propuesto por el docente en clase, que compartió en Twitter:

“I’m the beginning of everything, the end of everywhere. I’m the beginning of eternity, the end of time and space”. (Soy el principio de todo, el final de todo lugar. Soy el principio de la eternidad, el final del tiempo y el espacio).

Si se lee el acertijo al pie de la letra, en inglés, la respuesta, evidentemente, es la vocal E.

El artículo continúa abajo

Según dijo el maestro en la red social, el niño concluyó que la solución al acertijo era la “muerte”.

Igualmente, señaló que esa interpretación generó un silencio total en el salón, e impresionó a los demás menores.

The first guess from one of my 1st graders was “death” and such an awed, somber, reflective hush fell over the class that I didn’t want to tell them that actually the answer is the letter e, which just seemed so banal in the moment pic.twitter.com/7sYFxHNcZk — Bret Turner (@bretjturner) 2 de enero de 2018

La respuesta del estudiante consiguió más de 226 mil ‘me gusta’ y 77 mil ‘retweets’, y ocasionó diversas reacciones. Algunas personas consideraron que era inteligente o genial, y a varias les provocó risa. Otras, al contrario, manifestaron preocupación por el alumno.

“Ponle una ‘A’ (sobresaliente) a ese niño”.

Give that kid the “A” I expect a great screenplay from him/her some day. — Harrison Smith (@HarrisonSmith85) 3 de enero de 2018

“Por favor, en serio, consigan ayuda para ese niño. Cuando yo tenía 6 años, habría dicho ‘conejos’, la ‘Virgen María’, o algo más cálido”.

please, seriously, get that poor kid some help. When I was 6, I would have said bunnies, or the Virgin Mary, or something else warm and fuzzy. — Melodiousness (@furmple) 3 de enero de 2018

“La mejor respuesta, ¡jajaja!”.



best reply 😂 — ShaolinDaGraveKeeper (@sharlinsky) 3 de enero de 2018

Finalmente, el profesor aseguró que el niño no fue el único en dar un significado profundo a la adivinanza.

“Antes de revelar la respuesta ‘correcta’ al acertijo, recogí otras conjeturas que continuaron por la misma tónica existencial, como ‘no todo’, ‘todas las cosas’ y ‘el final'”, sostuvo.