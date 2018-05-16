El hombre comenzó su ruta en Mobile (Alabama) y corrió de oriente a occidente en dos oportunidades durante un año y 9 meses. De acuerdo con Daily Mail, Rob alcanzó a recorrer 15.607 millas (25.117 kilómetros) a pie, equivalentes a cuatro veces la longitud del Río Amazonas.
Hace 15 años tuvo la idea de correr a lo largo de Estados Unidos y, aunque quiso intentarlo en varias oportunidades, nunca emprendió el viaje. Todo cambió una noche, cuando vio la película de Forrest Gump. Rob aseguró al medio que en ese momento recordó a su mamá fallecida, quien siempre le dijo que hiciera “una cosa en la vida que marcara la diferencia”.
En ese instante se decidió a seguir los pasos de Forrest Gump, algo de lo que, según él, su madre estaría “muy orgullosa”.
El diario inglés señaló que Rob solo interrumpió su recorrido una vez, cuando su hija estaba a punto de nacer: viajó a Inglaterra, fue testigo del nacimiento de la bebé y luego regresó a Estados Unidos.
Durante su viaje, el hombre tuvo que enfrentarse a varias dificultades: los diferentes climas, la soledad, el agotamiento y algunas complicaciones físicas, como una inflamación en su tendón de Aquiles y una rotura de cuádriceps, indicó el medio.
Rob aseguró a Daily Mail que sus amigos y su familia fueron un gran apoyo para llegar a la meta. Nadine, su novia, también fue alguien fundamental para no rendirse y, de hecho, cuando el hombre terminó su recorrido, él le pidió matrimonio.
A continuación puedes ver imágenes de ese momento y de otros instantes vividos por Rob:
