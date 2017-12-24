Las fotos oficiales del compromiso del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle

El encargado de inmortalizar el momento agradeció en su cuenta de Instagram a la pareja por “dejarme tomar sus retratos oficiales de compromiso. No solo fue un honor increíble, sino también un inmenso privilegio ser invitado a compartir y ser testigo del amor que se tienen el uno al otro”.
A huge thank you to His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms Markle, for allowing me to take their official engagement portraits. Not only was it an incredible honour, but also an immense privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other. I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took. @Kensingtonroyal
También te puede interesar
En una última fotografía publicada por el palacio de Kensington, la realeza también dio gracias por todos los buenos comentarios y dijo que “la pareja está muy agradecida por los cálidos y generosos mensajes que han recibido durante un momento tan feliz en sus vidas.”
Thank you so much for all of the wonderful comments following the release of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle’s engagement photographs. The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives. As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you.
A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on
El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle se casarán el 19 de mayo de 2018.
Comentarios