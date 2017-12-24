Las fotos oficiales del compromiso del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle

Las imágenes fueron capturadas por el fotógrafo Alexi Lubomirski, estas fueron publicadas por el palacio de Kensington.

  1. Entretenimiento
  2. 2017/12/21
Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle
Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle| AFP - Alexi Lubomirski

El encargado de inmortalizar el momento agradeció en su cuenta de Instagram a la pareja por “dejarme tomar sus retratos oficiales de compromiso. No solo fue un honor increíble, sino también un inmenso privilegio ser invitado a compartir y ser testigo del amor que se tienen el uno al otro”.

El artículo continúa abajo

También te puede interesar

La foto de Cristina Hurtado desnuda en la que hay "cero photoshop"

En una última fotografía publicada por el palacio de Kensington, la realeza también dio gracias por todos los buenos comentarios y dijo que “la pareja está muy agradecida por los cálidos y generosos mensajes que han recibido durante un momento tan feliz en sus vidas.”

El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle se casarán el 19 de mayo de 2018.

Comentarios

Fuentes

Reportar un error

Comentarios

Fuentes

Reportar un error

Te puede interesar:
Video destacado

Más videos

Más videos

Opinión

{[{ctrl.articles[index].author.owner.short_text}]}

{[{ctrl.articles[index].phrases.main}]}

  2. {[{ctrl.articles[index].created * 1000 | date:'yyyy/MM/dd'}]}
{[{ctrl.articles[index].images.meta.alt}]}
{[{ctrl.articles[index].images.meta.description}]}|{[{ctrl.articles[index].images.meta.credit}]}
{[{ctrl.articles[index].images.meta.alt}]}
{[{ctrl.articles[index].images.meta.description}]}|{[{ctrl.articles[index].images.meta.credit}]}

Más Videos
  1. Entretenimiento
  2. 2017/12/21

{[{ctrl.articles[index].phrases.main}]}

Más Videos

Comentarios

Fuentes

Reportar un error

Comentarios

Fuentes

Reportar un error

Te puede interesar:
Video destacado

Más videos

Más videos