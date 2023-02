Have thoughts about Bad Bunny’s Non-English, cultural politics, Latinidad, and historic rise to fame? JOIN US at @centropr in MAY for the Bad Bunny symposium!!! (CFP now available on our website) https://t.co/EPxzqtwVgW pic.twitter.com/3Ertk0cbNS

— Yarimar Bonilla 👩🏾‍💻 (@yarimarbonilla) February 7, 2023